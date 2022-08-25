BREAKING: SC to reconsider judgement on PMLA act; non-provision of ECIR to be revisited

The Supreme Court has agreed to reconsider its judgement on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The top court said issues like not providing the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) to the accused and reversal of presumption of innocence need to be revisited.

While announcing its decision to reconsider the judgement on PMLA, the top court said it completely supports prevention of black money and that the country cannot afford such offences.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added later)