BT explainer: With 57% Gulf supply hit, how fast can global oil output recover?

A sharp disruption in Gulf oil production has rattled global energy markets, with estimates suggesting that nearly 14.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) - or about 57% of pre-conflict output - has been taken offline. The scale of the outage underscores the strategic importance of the region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global crude flows.

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However, despite the severity of the shock, the “Strait of Hormuz Disruption: Supply Shock and Recovery Path Analysis” report indicates that a substantial recovery could occur within months of a full and secure reopening of the Strait, provided there are no renewed attacks on energy infrastructure.

Why recovery may be quicker than expected

The case for a relatively swift rebound rests on a few key factors. First, reported physical damage to upstream oil assets appears limited, suggesting that much of the disruption is operational rather than structural.

Second, major producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE retain spare capacity of over 2 mb/d, which can be deployed quickly to stabilise supply. These nations have historically acted as swing producers during crises.

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Third, some wells may be brought back online relatively quickly if they were temporarily shut rather than permanently impacted.

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What could slow the recovery

Despite optimism, several constraints remain. The most significant challenges lie in transport and logistics, particularly the availability of oil tankers. Empty tanker capacity in the Gulf has reportedly dropped by around 50%, limiting export capabilities.

Additionally, pipeline bottlenecks, port congestion, and storage limitations could delay the movement of crude. At the production level, reservoir pressure issues may reduce well output after prolonged shutdowns, requiring technical interventions.

Time is the key variable

The duration of the Strait’s disruption will be critical. A prolonged closure could complicate recovery by affecting infrastructure readiness and supply chains.

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Estimates suggest that around 70% of production could return within three months, increasing to nearly 88% in six months, though full normalisation may take longer.

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Uneven recovery ahead

Recovery is expected to vary across countries depending on field characteristics, infrastructure resilience, and geopolitical stability. Producers with better infrastructure and spare capacity are likely to rebound faster than others.

The bottom line

While the disruption marks a significant supply shock, the report highlights a resilient recovery outlook, driven by limited physical damage and available spare capacity. However, logistics and geopolitics will ultimately determine how quickly global oil markets stabilise.