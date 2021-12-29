Businesses to suffer 60%-70% losses, say traders on Delhi govt’s odd-even rule for shops

Traders in Delhi are apprehensive of the odd-even rule imposed on shops under the ‘yellow’ alert imposed by the state government to stem the rise in coronavirus cases. Under the ‘yellow alert’ put forth by the state government, shops in marketplaces are allowed to remain open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that while the Omicron situation in the national capital is worrisome, operating markets on an odd-even system is an irrational move. “It is extremely necessary that the Delhi government, instead of operating markets on complete lockdown or odd-even system, must come up with ways and means to encourage and motivate people to adopt the COVID safety protocol,” CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal told India Today.

But how will the odd-even rule imposed by the Delhi government affect businessmen? According to New Delhi Traders Association President Atul Bhargava, businesses will suffer 60-70 per cent losses and a total of 50 per cent of these losses will occur due to shops being open only 15 days a month. 20 per cent of these losses will take place as customers will be scared to step out of their homes.

“Both December 31 and January 1 are odd days. There are also days when traditionally sales used to shoot up, but now every shopkeeper whose shop number is odd will sit at home that day,” Bhargava said.

Meanwhile, Khandelwal also questioned the authorities concerned on whether COVID-19 rules can be different for public gatherings and political rallies and programmes. Khandelwal also said that coronavirus does not discriminate against political events and public gatherings.

“Will the rules be different for both public gatherings and political rallies and programs? Why has any state government and disaster control authority not considered this. Don’t forget COVID-19 does not discriminate, alert- protect. Do not crowds- avoid the crowd,” the CAIT Secretary General tweeted.

(With inputs from Aishwarya Paliwal)

