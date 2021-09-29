Cabinet approves continuation of PM POSHAN scheme for 5 years, to cost Rs 1.31 lakh cr

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of the 'National Scheme for PM POSHAN in Schools' for five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26 at a cost of over Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

The scheme will have financial outlay of Rs 54,061.73 crore from the Centre and Rs 31,733.17 crore from state governments and union territory (UT) administrations. Central Government will also bear the additional cost of about Rs 45,000 crore on food grains, taking the total scheme budget to Rs 1,30,794.90 crore.

Replying to a question while briefing the media on Cabinet decisions after the meeting, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the scheme will subsume the existing Mid Day Meal Scheme.

