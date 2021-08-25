Cabinet approves FDI proposal to invest Rs 15,000 cr in Anchorage Infrastructure

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the FDI proposal for up to Rs 15,000 crore investment in Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holding Ltd.

Anchorage is an India investment holding, incorporated specifically for investment in infrastructure and the construction-development sectors, which may include transport and logistics etc, along with downstream investment in the airport and aviation related businesses and services.

The investment also includes transfer of shares of Bangalore International airport Limited to Anchorage, and the investment of Rs 950 crore in Anchorage by Ontariao Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OAC, which is the administrator of OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans.

The finance ministry said the investment will be a major boost to the infrastructure and construction sector and also to the airport sector. It will considerably substantiate the government's plan to develop world-class airport and transport-related infrastructure via private partnership, it said.

"The investment will also be a significant boost to the recently announced National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), as it will help fund leasing out of state-owned infrastructure assets which involves handling assets like roads, railways, airports, sports stadiums, power transmission lines and gas pipelines to private operators," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Anchorage is proposing to make downstream investment in some of the sectors covered under the NMP. The investment will also lead to direct job generation as the sectors in which Anchorage is proposing to make downstream investments are capital and employment intensive sectors. It'll also generate indirect employment during construction and ancillary activities.