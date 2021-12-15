Cabinet approves mega Rs 76,000-cr PLI scheme for semiconductor manufacturing

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 76,000 crore Product-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor and display manufacturing in a push to make the India a hub for electronics, I&B Anurag Thakur announced in a press conference in New Delhi. Sources had earlier confirmed to BusinessToday,in of the development.

The Rs 76,000 crore will be spent on this project in 6 years. Incentives of Rs 2.3 lakh crore will be given, the minister added. The setting up of 'India Semiconductor Mission' will drive this sector, the minister further informed.

Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision will help design, fabrication, packing and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem. Moreover, the incentives include 25 per cent subsidy on capital expenditure for establishing unit of Compound Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication (Fab), assembly, testing, and packaging facility.

Semiconductors are used for making a wide range of products ranging from automobiles to handsets.

This mega incentive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government comes at a time when carmakers, other electronic giants across the world are facing acute chip shortage as supply chain disruptions and demand for consumer electronics has increased.