Cabinet approves Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme for textile sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textile sector to make the Indian textile sector globally competitive.

The scheme will cost Rs 10,683 crore over a period of five years and will create direct jobs for over 7.5 lakh people, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said while briefing media about the Cabinet decisions.

The scheme will help in increasing India's share in manmade textiles and technical textiles sector, Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The scheme will have two categories -- for investment up to Rs 100 crore and another one for up to Rs 300 crore investment. The government expects the scheme to bring in total investment of over Rs 19,000 crore in five years.

Under the scheme, higher priority will be given for investments in aspirational districts and tier-3 and tier-4 cities.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow.)