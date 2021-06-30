Cabinet approves Rs 6.29-lakh crore Covid-19 stimulus package announced by Sitharaman

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Rs 6.29-lakh crore stimulus package that was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to revive the economy amid the second COVID-19 wave, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

Announcing a Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee for COVID affected sectors, the FM had said that Rs 50,000 crore will be allotted to the health sector to scale up medical infrastructure, especially in under-served areas. Besides, Rs 60,000 crore will be reserved for other sectors with interest rates capped at 8.25 per cent.

She also announced an additional Rs 1.5 lakh crore for ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme), launched as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Package' in May 2020. With the latest announcement, the overall cap of admissible guarantee under the scheme has been raised to Rs 4.5 lakh crore from Rs 3 lakh crore earlier.

Sitharaman had also announced financial guarantees via scheduled commercial banks for loans to new or existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for on-lending up to Rs 1.25 lakh to around 25 lakh small borrowers.

Capital/personal loans will also be provided to people in the tourism sector to discharge liabilities and restart businesses impacted due to COVID-19. The scheme will cover 10,700 regional level recognised tourist guides, and other travel and tourism stakeholders.

The Centre also extended Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March 31, 2022, from June 30, 2021, earlier. Launched in October last year, the scheme incentivises employers for the creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment through EPFO.

The FM also said the Centre will spend an additional Rs 23,220 crore for short-term health emergency preparedness for the COVID-19 pandemic. The new scheme will have a special focus on children, paediatric care and paediatric beds.

The government will provide an additional corpus to National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) over 5 years to allow it to underwrite additional Rs 33,000 crore of project exports. It will also infuse equity in Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) over 5 years to boost export insurance cover by Rs 88,000 crore.

Sitharaman had also announced an additional outlay of Rs 19,041 crore for BharatNet to expand and upgrade broadband connectivity to cover all gram panchayats and inhabited villages.

Together with previously announced Rs 93,869-crore spending on providing free foodgrains to the poor till November and additional Rs 14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package, which is mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-19-hit sectors, totalled up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

