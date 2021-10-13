CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 84,700 crore to taxpayers in FY22 so far

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 84,781 crore to more than 59.51 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to October 11, 2021, the Income Tax Department has said.

The CBDT issued the refunds to over 59.51 lakh taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to October 11, 2021, a tweet by the I-T Department said.

Income tax refunds of Rs 22,214 crore were issued in 57,83,032 cases during the period.

The CBDT also issued corporate tax refunds of Rs 62,567 crore in 1,67,718 cases, it added.

This refunds include 29.23 lakh cases of assessment year 2021-22, amounting to Rs 2,241.39 crore, it added.

Also Read: Infosys Q2 results: Net profit up 11.9% to Rs 5,421 cr, revenue up 20.5%

Also Read: Wipro Q2 results: Net profit up 18.9% at Rs 2,930 cr, revenue rises 30.1%

Also Read: Kinetic Green, Lamborghini team up to make made-in-India golf carts