CBDT issues Rs 92,961 cr refunds to 63.23 lakh taxpayers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said today that it has issued income tax refunds worth more than Rs 92,961 crore to over 63.23 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to October 18. While IT refunds worth Rs 23,026 crore have been issued in 61.53 lakh cases, corporate tax refunds worth Rs 69, 934 crore have been issued in 1.69 lakh cases. These also include 32.49 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 worth Rs 2,498.18 crore.

Meanwhile, the direct taxes watchdog had issued refunds worth over Rs 74,158 crore to more than 45.25 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to September 20. IT refunds of Rs 18.873 crore have been issued in 43.68 lakh cases whereas corporate tax refunds worth Rs 55,285 crore have been issued in 1.55 lakh cases. This included 17.45 lakh refunds of AY2021-22 amounting to Rs 1,350.4 crore.

