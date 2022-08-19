CBI conducts searches at Manish Sisodia's residence in Delhi excise case  

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches across 21 places in and around NCR including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the Delhi excise case. Sisodia took to Twitter and said that the CBI has arrived at his residence, while adding they are honest and building a future for children.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal backed Sisodia on the raids and tweeted, “The day on which the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia’s picture was printed on the front page of America’s largest newspaper NYT is the same when the Centre sent CBI at his residence. We welcome the CBI. Will fully cooperate with them. The raids have been conducted in the past as well. Nothing came out of those raids/investigation. This raid will yield nothing either.”

(More details awaited; with inputs from Munish Pandey)