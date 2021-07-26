scorecardresearch
Central ministries, PSUs directed to clear MSME bills within 45 days

Pendency in bill payment has been one of the issues the MSME sector has been raising ever since the onset of the pandemic

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today told the Lok Sabha that the central ministries as well as central public sector units (PSUs) have been directed to clear bills for services provided by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) within 45 days. On GST relief to MSMEs, Sitharaman said it is for the GST Council to decide on the issue.

MSMEs have been deeply impacted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pendency in bill payment has been one of the issues the sector has been raising ever since the onset of the pandemic.

The industry estimates that Rs 5 lakh crore is due from central and state governments as well as public sector units.

(This article will be updated)

 

 

