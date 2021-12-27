Centre considers industry feedback to refine drone policy

Five months after new regulations for the drone industry came into effect in India, the centre proposes to refine and use the policy framework basis feedback from industry and other stakeholders.



Sources have told Business Today TV that a meeting with the officials of the ministries of home, civil aviation and the Niti Aayog is scheduled in the first week of January. Subsequently, a review meeting is also likely to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards the end of the month.



The centre had issued the Drone Rules, 2021 framework earlier this August to regulate the use and operations of drones in India. The policy sought to reduce the number of permits and fees for owning and operating drones. Some technical restrictions were also relaxed to facilitate the growth of this nascent sector in the country.



Accordingly, the requirement for several approvals including that of unique authorisation number, prototype identification number, certificate of manufacturing and airworthiness, certificate of conformance, certificate of maintenance, import clearance, acceptance of existing drones, operator permits, student remote pilot licence, remote pilot instructor authorization and drone port authorisation has been abolished.



The eased norms have received an enthusiastic response from the start-up industry and stakeholders have provided detailed feedback to the government.



While the August rules provided significant clarity, there is expectation that the government will issue further regulations, including on imports, manufacturing traffic management and various safety features. The rules have proposed the setting up of an Unmanned Aircraft System Promotion Council.



