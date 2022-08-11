Centre in regular touch with RBI on inflation: Sources

The government is in regular touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to tame inflation, finance ministry sources said. Consumer price-based or retail inflation stayed above the central bank's upper tolerance limit for the sixth straight month in June. India's inflation concern is not as grave as the United States and European Union, people familiar with the matter added.

Sources also stated that the Centre is in "watch mode" on the edible oil prices and expects them to stabilise soon.

They further mentioned that the ministry didn't discuss on withdrawal of steel export duty.

On the Centre's disinvestment plan, sources said that the IDBI Bank process is witnessing progress, however, a timeline can't be committed.

They also added that the government is planning to restart the BPCL disinvestment soon.

In May, the Centre had withdrawn its offer to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL, saying that majority of bidders have expressed their inability to participate in the current privatisation process due to prevailing conditions in the global energy market.

In addition, sources also stated that a lot of companies, including Vedanta, have expressed their respective interests in setting up semi-conductor manufacturing units in India.