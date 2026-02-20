Centre launches seven more interventions under Export Promotion Mission

The government on Friday launched seven more interventions under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urged exporters to take advantage of the free trade agreements (FTAs) India has signed.

Addressing a press conference at the launch of the EPM interventions, the minister underlined that India’s expanding network of FTAs has significantly enhanced market access for Indian exporters. He noted that nearly 70% of global GDP and two-thirds of global trade are now accessible to India through nine concluded FTAs, including the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement with the United States. These agreements provide preferential access across sectors in 38 developed and emerging economies, he noted.

“In the first 14 days of February, there is already double-digit growth in merchandise exports, people can clearly see new markets opening up,” he said, adding that several exporters are no longer waiting for FTAs to become operationalise, taking delegations to companies where we have finalised the FTAs.

The Export Promotion Mission aims to boost exports and support domestic exporters by combining financial enablers under ‘Niryat Protsahan’ and trade ecosystem support under ‘Niryat Disha’, delivered through a unified and digitally monitored framework.

The new interventions under the EPM aim to address structural constraints faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, including high cost of capital, limited access to diversified trade finance instruments, compliance burdens in international markets, logistics disadvantages, and barriers to market entry.

Three interventions were launched under Niryat Protsahan including export factoring and support for alternative trade instruments, credit assistance for e-commerce operators and support for emerging export opportunities. Four interventions were launched under Niryat Disha includes a system of Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement (TRACE) that would support exporters in meeting international Testing, Inspections, Certifications and other conformity requirements.

Other measures include Facilitating Logistics, Overseas Warehousing & Fulfilment (FLOW), Logistics Interventions for Freight & Transport (LIFT) and Integrated Support for Trade Intelligence & Facilitation (INSIGHT).

Three interventions under the EPM including market access support, interest subvention for pre- and post-shipment export credit, and collateral support for export credit — are already under implementation. “With this launch, 10 out of the 11 proposed interventions under EPM are now operational,” said an official release.

Announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, the Union Cabinet had approved the Export Promotion Mission with an outlay of Rs 25,060 crore for FY 2025-26 to FY 2030-31. The Mission aims to strengthen India’s export ecosystem, improve access to affordable trade finance and enhance global market readiness and competitiveness across sectors and regions.