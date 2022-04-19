Centre notifies Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022; details here

Centre has notified the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 on Tuesday. Under this act, Delhi’s three municipal corporations— East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) — will be merged into a single entity and will be known as Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The government will also appoint a special officer to discharge the functions of the corporation, as per the Act.

The Act states, “The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (hereafter referred to as the erstwhile Corporations) shall be subsumed with, and become part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.”

It also mentions that the total number of seats of councilors and the total number of seats reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes in the Corporation shall be determined by the Centre via notification of an official gazette at the time of establishment of the corporation, while adding that total number of seats shall not be more than 250 in any case.

Seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes members shall be allotted by rotation to different wards as directed by the Central Government in its gazette order at the time of establishment of the Corporation.

It reads, “Upon the completion of each census after the establishment of the Corporation, the number of seats shall be on the basis of the population of Delhi as ascertained at that census and shall be determined by the Central Government by notification in the Official Gazette and the number of seats to be reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes shall, as nearly as may be, bear the same ratio to the total number of seats as the population of Scheduled Castes bears to the total population of Delhi.”

