Centre releases ₹1.09 lakh crore additional tax devolution to states ahead of festive season; UP gets largest share

The additional transfer is expected to provide states with greater financial resources to undertake infrastructure projects, meet expenditure commitments and support public welfare programmes.

Which states received the highest tax devolution?

Among the 28 states, Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at ₹19,208 crore, accounting for around 17.6% of the total amount released.

Bihar was the second-largest recipient with ₹10,845 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at ₹8,010 crore. West Bengal received ₹7,866 crore, while Maharashtra was allocated ₹7,022 crore.

Rajasthan received ₹6,460 crore, while Odisha was allocated ₹4,819 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka received ₹4,597 crore and ₹4,504 crore, respectively.

Why has the Centre released an additional instalment?

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The Ministry of Finance said the additional funds were being transferred in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable states to accelerate capital spending.

The allocation will also help state governments finance development and welfare-related expenditure. Capital expenditure by states can support infrastructure creation and economic activity, while additional resources provide flexibility to meet public spending requirements.

The latest release is over and above the regular monthly tax devolution, providing states with an additional pool of funds during the financial year.

With ₹1.09 lakh crore being transferred in a single instalment, states, particularly larger recipients such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will have additional resources to support their spending requirements.