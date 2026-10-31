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Centre releases ₹1.09 lakh crore additional tax devolution to states ahead of festive season; UP gets largest share

Centre releases ₹1.09 lakh crore additional tax devolution to states ahead of festive season; UP gets largest share

Among the 28 states, Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at ₹19,208 crore, accounting for around 17.6% of the total amount released. Bihar was the second-largest recipient with ₹10,845 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at ₹8,010 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 10:32 PM IST
Centre releases ₹1.09 lakh crore additional tax devolution to states ahead of festive season; UP gets largest shareThe Ministry of Finance said the additional funds were being transferred in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable states to accelerate capital spending.

The Union government has released an additional ₹1,09,019 crore to state governments as tax devolution on October 31, 2026, over and above the regular monthly instalment. Uttar Pradesh received the largest allocation of ₹19,208 crore, followed by Bihar with ₹10,845 crore and Madhya Pradesh with ₹8,010 crore.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this is the second additional instalment released during the current financial year. The funds have been released ahead of the upcoming festive season to help states accelerate capital expenditure and finance development and welfare-related spending.

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The additional transfer is expected to provide states with greater financial resources to undertake infrastructure projects, meet expenditure commitments and support public welfare programmes.

Which states received the highest tax devolution?

Among the 28 states, Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at ₹19,208 crore, accounting for around 17.6% of the total amount released.

Bihar was the second-largest recipient with ₹10,845 crore, followed by Madhya Pradesh at ₹8,010 crore. West Bengal received ₹7,866 crore, while Maharashtra was allocated ₹7,022 crore.

Rajasthan received ₹6,460 crore, while Odisha was allocated ₹4,819 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka received ₹4,597 crore and ₹4,504 crore, respectively.

Why has the Centre released an additional instalment?

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The Ministry of Finance said the additional funds were being transferred in view of the upcoming festive season and to enable states to accelerate capital spending.

The allocation will also help state governments finance development and welfare-related expenditure. Capital expenditure by states can support infrastructure creation and economic activity, while additional resources provide flexibility to meet public spending requirements.

The latest release is over and above the regular monthly tax devolution, providing states with an additional pool of funds during the financial year.

With ₹1.09 lakh crore being transferred in a single instalment, states, particularly larger recipients such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will have additional resources to support their spending requirements.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 10:31 PM IST
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