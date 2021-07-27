Centre says 320 foreign companies registered in India between 2018-2021

A total of 320 foreign companies were registered in India in the last three years, the ministry of corporate affairs said on Tuesday.

Minister of state for corporate affairs Rao Inderjit Singh, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, said a maximum of 118 foreign companies were registered in 2018-19; 124 in 2019-20; and 78 in 2020-21.

Maharashtra registered the maximum foreign companies in 2018-19 at 42, followed by 26 in Delhi and 19 in Haryana. In the year 2019-20, Maharashtra registered the highest number of 40 companies, followed by Delhi (28) and Haryana (22). The year 2020-21 saw Maharashtra registering 23 foreign companies despite the first Covid-19 wave, followed by Delhi (15) and Tamil Nadu (9).

Also read: Centre identifies over 2.38 lakh shell companies between 2018-2021

The minister said the revenue earned from foreign companies by states/UTs is not maintained sector-wise.

He said the states and UTs earned Rs 13.5 crore as fees on account of registration and forms filed by such foreign companies in 2018-19. In 2019-20, they earned Rs 13.2 crore and Rs 7.2 crore in 2020-2021.

The minister tabled details of fees collected on account of registration and forms filed by such foreign companies in the country during each of the last three years as under:

A "Foreign Company" is defined under section 2 (42) of the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) as any company or body corporate incorporated outside India which (a) has a place of business in India by itself or through an agent, physically or through electronic mode and (b) conducts any business activity in India in any other manner.

Also read: Women participation in labour force rises to 30% in 2019-20; unemployment rate down to 4.2%: Govt