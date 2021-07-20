Centre seeks Parliament nod for Rs 23,675 crore additional spending

The finance ministry has sought the Parliament nod for net additional spending of Rs 23,675 crore via supplementary demands for the current fiscal year. In its first batch of supplementary demands for grants for FY22, which includes 47 grants and 1 appropriation, the Centre has sought approval of the Parliament to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 1,87,202.41 crore.

Of this, the net additional spending is Rs 23,675 crore, while enhanced receipts or recoveries amount to Rs 1,63,526.88 crore. Of the entire amount, the government has sought Rs 1.5 lakh crore for providing loans to states via debt under special window over the GST compensation shortfall.

"The proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 23,674.81 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 1,63,526.88 crore. Besides, token provision of Rs 72 lakh is being sought, one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving New Service or new instrument of service," the note said.

Over Rs 10,727 crore has been sought for meeting expenditure towards "grants-in-aid general under National Rural Health Mission - India COVID 19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package Phase-II".

As per the ministry note, total Rs 1,750 crore has been earmarked for compounded interest support to lending institutions in respect of borrowers under compounded interest support scheme for loan moratorium.

Also read: Indian economy shows signs of revival from second wave impact: Finance Ministry

Also read: Pandemic, LIC IPO slow down BPCL privatisation; sale may take place in early 2022