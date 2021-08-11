Centre taking necessary steps to promote CNG services across India: Petroleum Ministry

Government is taking necessary steps to promote the usage of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) services all over India, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli told the Rajya Sabha. Teli further told the Upper House that the authorised entities will set up 8,181 CNG stations across the country over a period of 8-10 years, as per Minimum Work Program assigned by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) through competitive bidding.



States like Gujarat (779), Maharashtra (488), Uttar Pradesh (485), Delhi (436), Haryana (186), Madhya Pradesh (102) and Punjab (101) have the highest number of CNG stations across India as on March 31. PNGRB is the authority that grants authorisation to concerned entities to develop City Gas Distribution network including CNG stations in geographical areas as per the PNGRB Act, 2006. PNGRB classifies geographical areas for authorising the development of CGD network in synchronisation with developing natural gas pipeline connectivity and natural gas availability.



Besides this, Teli also apprised the Rajya Sabha of the steps taken by the Centre to promote use and distributorship of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Steps taken by the government include promotion of CGD network for enhanced supply of natural gas including LNG to industrial and commercial customers, pooling of gas in fertiliser (urea) sector, establishment/capacity enhancement of LNG terminals, re-gasification, promoting setting up LNG stations on national highways, golden quadrilateral, etc and amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), Static and Mobile Pressure Vessel Rules (SMPV), LNG Vehicle type testing standards, Diesel-LNG Dual Fuel Vehicle policy, etc.

