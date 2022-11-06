scorecardresearch
Centre's pollution watchdog lifts GRAP stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR amid improved AQI

CAQM, in its latest order, said that ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR, entry of trucks into national capital is now revoked.

An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) area, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revived the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV. CAQM, in its latest order, said that ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR, entry of trucks into national capital is now revoked.

CAQM order reads: “In wake of the Delhi AQI nearing the ‘Severe +’ Category (AQI >450), the GRAP Stage-IV actions were invoked on 03.11.2022 based on the AQI forecasts. The forecasts also indicated a significant improvement around 5th - 6th November, 2022, therefore, the sub-Committee while invoking Stage-IV of the GRAP, decided for a review of the situation on 6th November, 2022.”

The CAQM sub-Committee had decided to revoke the order, issued on November 3, 2022, for actions under GRAP Stage-IV with immediate effect. It further added that actions under GRAP Stages-I to Stage-III will still remain in action and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the NCR area. This is to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’/ ‘Severe +’ category.

The GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi. It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

The GRAP Stage IV's primary focus is on vehicle restrictions, including entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements, non-BS VI passenger vans, and LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) in Delhi.

Here are the measures prescribed under GRAP stage IV, which are now no longer in effect:

  • Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all CNG / electric trucks).
  • Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.
  • Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential / emergency services.
  • Close down all industries in NCR, even in areas that don't have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running on fuels, other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR.
  • Ban C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines, etc.
  • NCR State Governments / GNCTD to decide on allowing the public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home.
  • Central Government may decide on permitting work from home for central government offices.
  • State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like the closure of schools/ colleges/ educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis etc.

