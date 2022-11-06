Centre's pollution watchdog lifts GRAP stage IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR amid improved AQI

Amid worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) area, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revived the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV. CAQM, in its latest order, said that ban on plying of non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR, entry of trucks into national capital is now revoked.

CAQM order reads: “In wake of the Delhi AQI nearing the ‘Severe +’ Category (AQI >450), the GRAP Stage-IV actions were invoked on 03.11.2022 based on the AQI forecasts. The forecasts also indicated a significant improvement around 5th - 6th November, 2022, therefore, the sub-Committee while invoking Stage-IV of the GRAP, decided for a review of the situation on 6th November, 2022.”

The CAQM sub-Committee had decided to revoke the order, issued on November 3, 2022, for actions under GRAP Stage-IV with immediate effect. It further added that actions under GRAP Stages-I to Stage-III will still remain in action and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the NCR area. This is to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’/ ‘Severe +’ category.

The GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi. It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

The GRAP Stage IV's primary focus is on vehicle restrictions, including entry of commercial trucks into Delhi, diesel commercial vehicles for intra-Delhi movements, non-BS VI passenger vans, and LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) in Delhi.

Here are the measures prescribed under GRAP stage IV, which are now no longer in effect: