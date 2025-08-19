China lifts curbs on export of fertilisers, rare earths, tunnel boring machines to India: Report

China has reportedly lifted curbs on export of fertilisers, rare earth magnets and minerals, as well as tunnel boring machines to India. This was part of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s asks from his counterpart Wang Yi who is on a two-day visit to India.

According to a report in Economic Times, the Chinese minister has conveyed that the country has already started responding to India’s requests on these three items. The shipments have already begun, the report added. Business Today could not independently verify these developments.

China had put on hold shipments of tunnel boring machines which were headed to India for key infrastructure projects. The auto and electronics industries had also flagged off serious concerns on Chinese restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets.

These developments took place as both Beijing and New Delhi decided to gradually restore normalcy in their relationship. The deal also comes at a time when the US has imposed the highest tariffs on India and blamed it for financing Russia’s war against Ukraine, essentially distancing New Delhi.

In response, New Delhi called out Washington for imposing these penalties while being more accommodating towards Beijing, despite its similar stance. It also called out the US and the EU for engaging in trade with Russia even as they continued to blame India for it.