China promises to address India’s fertilisers, rare earths, tunnel boring machine concerns: Sources

China has promised to address three of India’s pressing concerns, said sources amid Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his counterpart on Monday.

According to sources, the Chinese foreign minister assured Jaishankar that China is addressing India’s needs of fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar told Yi that the differences between the two countries should not become disputes. "Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he said.

Wang Yi is also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. This meeting comes ahead of PM Modi’s visit to China later this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

The Chinese minister would also participate in the 24th round of Special Representatives (SRs) talks on the border issue with NSA Ajit Doval. Doval had also travelled to China in December to hold the 23rd round talks with Wang Yi.