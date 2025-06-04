China’s 20-year edge: Book reveals why Apple’s plan to shift from Beijing to India is not easy

Many engineers and executives at Apple are extremely bullish on India as against China, and for apparent reasons, but many see budding challenges in it, said journalist Patrick McGee in his latest book.

McGee, who was Financial Times’ principal Apple reporter from 2019 to 2023, explained in his latest book ‘Apple In China’, published by Simon & Schuster, that Apple’s hubris is leading it to ignore what a “unique, crafty, determined, and powerful role” China had played in the previous 25 years. Parallelly, if India manages to accomplish what it has set out to do, it would not only de-risk Apple’s operations that had spent years tying its fortunes with Beijing, but would also accelerate India to a manufacturing powerhouse.

The author said in his book that Cupertino is making serious efforts to de-risk Apple from China by asking its supplier partners to replicate the model in India. However, it is going to be a very nifty affair since Apple cannot afford to upset Beijing and it cannot stay put also. “They have to walk at just the right pace. If they move too quickly, China will get mad at them. And if they move too slowly, they'll get stuck,” said Jay Goldberg, founder of D2D Advisory.

This also puts Taiwanese assembly giant Foxconn in a spot. It has already spent a fortune in establishing its Chinese base as well as committed to understanding its politics and culture. McGee said that Apple has essentially told Foxconn that they need to expand in India if they wish to hold on to their iPhone work.

To add to that the Tata Group has also entered the fray that is aiming to bring in more suppliers for the iPhone production. Tata Electronics bought Wistron's India iPhone assembly plant in 2023 for $125 million and then Pegatron's only India-based iPhone factory in 2024.

But as McGee puts it, the manufacturing ecosystems in India and China are not similar. The factors India has in its favour are its enormous workforce and its cheap labour. India is the most populated country, having surpassed China in 2023. Moreover, its average monthly manufacturing wages were just $195 in 2024, as opposed to China’s $1,139 and US’ $5,912.

However, the main differences, as McGee says in the book are as below: