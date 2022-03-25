Chinese imports have fallen down by 7.2% in India: Govt

Anupriya Patel, the minister of state in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, today stated that the Chinese imports to India has fallen by 7.2 per cent. The imports from China were $65.21 billion in 2020-21 compared to $70.31 billion in 2018-19, she stated in Rajya Sabha.

TPatel also mentioned that India’s exports to China have increased from $16.75 billion in 2018-19 to $21.18 billion in 2020-21, witnessing a rise of 26 per cent.

On giving an insight about India's efforts to maintain a balance in trade with China, Patel said that the government has launched Production Linked Incentive schemes (PLIs) in 14 sectors to promote domestic manufacturing capacities and attract investment and reduce dependency on imports. Efforts have also been made to source critical supplies from alternate sources and sensitize the concerned ministries/departments to ramp up domestic capacities.

Graphic credit: Pragati Srivastava

Adding on to his statement, the Minister mentioned that ''Make in India'' initiative has significant achievements and presently focuses on 27 sectors under Make in India 2.0. The activities under the Make in India initiative are also being undertaken by several Central Government Ministries/ Departments and various State Governments. Ministries formulate action plans, programmes, schemes and policies for the sectors being dealt by them, while States also have their own Schemes for attracting investments.

''Make in India'' initiative was launched by the government on September 25, 2014 to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build best in class infrastructure, and make India a hub for manufacturing, design, and innovation.

