Chocolates with cocoa, cereal flakes, pastries, ice cream to be now taxed 5% from earlier 18%

Sweet indulgences and popular packaged foods may soon get a lot lighter on the pocket. As part of the ongoing rationalisation under GST 2.0, the fitment committee has recommended that products such as chocolates containing cocoa, cereal flakes, pastries, and ice cream move from the steep 18% GST slab down to just 5%.

If approved, this could bring cheer to consumers, especially with items like ice cream and chocolates being regular favourites among children and young adults. Pastries, which are central to the growing bakery and café culture across India, will also become significantly cheaper. Similarly, cereal flakes, a quick breakfast option for many urban households, could see a sharp price drop, making packaged food products more accessible.

The proposed rationalisation stems from the Council’s broader push to simplify the GST framework. While the 18% bracket currently fetches the highest share of GST revenues, the effort is to reduce the burden on mass-consumption goods and create a more uniform, consumer-friendly tax system. Officials have noted that lowering rates on widely purchased food items will ease inflationary pressures and align with the broader goal of streamlining the indirect tax structure.

However, these recommendations are not final. The GST Council will take a call on them in its upcoming meeting on 3rd and 4th September in New Delhi. If cleared, this move could redefine the pricing of everyday treats and mark another step toward a simpler GST regime.