CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR, other cities; check new rates here

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) prices have been hiked in several cities with effect from 6 am today (October 13).

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens tweeted that the CNG rates now stand at Rs 49.76 per kg while PNG will cost Rs 35.11 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).

In a series of tweets, the IGL also notified about the price hikes in other cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and others.

"With effect from 6 am on 13th October 2021, the CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.49.76/- per Kg," IGL tweeted.

"With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.35.11/- per SCM," it said in another tweet.

IGL had earlier hiked the domestic PNG prices on October 2, whereby the consumer rate of PNG supplied to households in Delhi saw an increase of Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 33.01 per SCM.

Check latest CNG rates in your city:

The CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs 49.76 per kg.

The CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would cost Rs 56.02 per kg.

The CNG price in Gurugram would be Rs 58.20 per kg.

The CNG price in Rewari would cost Rs 58.90 per kg.

The CNG price in Karnal & Kaithal would be Rs 57.10 per kg.

The CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli would cost Rs 63.28 kg.

The CNG price in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur would be Rs 66.54 per kg.

The CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand would cost Rs 65.02 per kg.

Check latest PNG rates in your city:

PNG will now cost Rs 34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the IGL announced.

The PNG price in Gurugram would be Rs 33.31 per SCM.

The PNG price in Rewari and Karnal would cost Rs 33.92 SCM.

The PNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli would be Rs 38.37 per SCM.