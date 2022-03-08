CNG prices rise by almost Re 1 in these cities; check latest rates here

Prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been hiked in several cities with effect from 6 am today (March 8). CNG prices have been hiked in Delhi-NCR and various cities by 50 paise- Re 1 per kg. The price of one kg CNG has reached Rs 57.51 per kg in Delhi from earlier Rs 57.01 per kg.



In the case of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the rates of CNG per kg have gone up by Re 1 from Rs 58.58 per kg to Rs 59.58 per kg. In the case of Gurugram and Rewari, CNG rates today have risen by 50 paise to Rs 65.88 per kg and Rs 67.98 per kg respectively. Prior to the hike, one kg CNG cost Rs 65.38 in Gurugram and Rs 67.48 in Rewari.



CNG prices were hiked by Re 1 from Rs 63.28 per kg to Rs 64.28 per kg in both Karnal and Kaithal districts. Prices of CNG were raised by Re 1 in Kanpur from Rs 67.82 per kg to Rs 68.82 per kg while CNG cost Rs 67.81 per kg in Ajmer after a hike of 50 paise.



CNG prices were last hiked on October 13 last year. Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) notified consumers about the price hikes in cities like Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida among others.

On the development, shares of IGL on Tuesday were trading 9.22 per cent higher at Rs 369.15 apiece on BSE around noon.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices are likely to be hiked this week as oil companies prepare to pare losses accumulated from keeping rates steady for over four months in the run-up to assembly elections in five states, including UP, despite international oil prices jumping to a 13-year high of $140 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US oil benchmark, rose to $130.50 per barrel on Sunday evening, its highest since July 2008, before retreating. The international benchmark, Brent crude, hit a high of $139.13 at one point overnight, also its highest since July 2008.



(With inputs from Kumar Kunal and agencies)