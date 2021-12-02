Coal India production rises 4% to 53.8 MT in Nov

The production of state-owned Coal India rose by 4 per cent to 53.8 million tonnes in November compared to 51.7 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday. The company's output in the April-November period also increased to 353.4 MT from over 334.5 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.



Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of production by 2023-24.