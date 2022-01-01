Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 102; check latest rates

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday cut the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 102.50 with effect from January 1, 2022.

The 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost the consumers Rs 1998.50 in Delhi from Saturday, January 1, sources told ANI.

The move has come as a relief to customers, eateries, restaurants, and tea stalls etc. which comprise the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

The prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 100 last month (December 1) taking the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders to Rs 2,101 in Delhi.

This was the second-highest price of 19 kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when its cost stood at Rs 2,200 per cylinder.

Meanwhile, the prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders haven't been decreased.

Earlier in November last year, prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder witnessed a steep hike of Rs 266, taking its price to Rs 2,000.50.

LPG cylinder price is revised monthly across all states and union territories (UTs). The prices of 19 kg cylinders were increased by Rs 43 on October 1, decreased by Rs 2.50 on October 6. They were further increased by Rs 75 on September 1.