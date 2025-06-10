Business Today
Confident about $100 bn EFTA investment into India over 15 years: Swiss minister

BT Correspondent
  • Bern,
  • Updated Jun 10, 2025 9:52 PM IST
Confident about $100 bn EFTA investment into India over 15 years: Swiss ministerCommerce minister Piyush Goyal with Jean-Pascal Bobst, CEO of Bobst Group, and Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary.

In a major boost to India’s investment landscape, Switzerland has expressed strong confidence that the recently signed EFTA-India trade agreement will result in $100 billion of investment into India over the next 15 years.

Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, emphasized that Swiss companies are well-positioned to deliver on this ambitious commitment, driven by their focus on quality and long-term value creation.

“It will be very easy to reach that target and also the 1 million jobs that are to be created as part of the agreement,” Budliger Artieda said, speaking about the trade pact signed between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. “Swiss companies can provide as they compete on quality.”

Describing the $100 billion figure as “a considerable amount,” she added: “We are confident that the $100 billion will be invested in India over the next 15 years.”

However, Budliger Artieda underscored the importance of creating a conducive environment in India to facilitate this flow of investment. “If this investment has to go in, we need to have the best investment framework—that will be important for India to create,” she said, urging streamlined regulations. “It will be important for red tape to be cut as much as possible.”

The EFTA agreement is scheduled to come into effect on October 1 and is expected to open up new trade and investment opportunities between India and the four EFTA countries.

The minister clarified, “Switzerland is not in the business of exporting people—we are only 9 million.” She also noted that many Swiss companies operating in India have management teams that are locally sourced, reflecting confidence in Indian talent.

The EFTA-India agreement is seen as a significant step forward in deepening India’s trade relationships and enhancing its role as a global investment destination.

Published on: Jun 10, 2025 9:51 PM IST
