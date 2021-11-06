Convert 2,264 km of 11kV bare electrical wires to insulated wires: Delhi govt to discoms

The Delhi government on Saturday directed the power department to convert 11kV bare electrical wires into insulated wires. The decision was taken after the cabinet approved the 'Policy To Convert Bare Conductors Of 11 kV Into Insulated Conductors'.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said bare electrical wires spoil the beauty of Delhi and pose a threat on life and property.

"As a responsible and sensitive government, it is our duty to provide safety as well as facilities to the people of Delhi at every level. In view of this, this policy has been brought forth so that the people of Delhi can be saved from the possible danger to life and property that bare conductors pose," he said.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, 2,264 km bare conductor network spread over Delhi will be converted into insulated network by TPDDL, BYPL and BRPL under the policy.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government is also working on undergrounding of electric wires hanging over the streets.

According to the statement, the power department at present has a policy on shifting of HT (11KV, 33KV and 66KV) and LT (400V) power transmission lines which are life threatening.

"This was approved by the Delhi Cabinet in August 2018. On the lines of the policy of shifting HT and LT lines approved by the Delhi Cabinet, the electricity department has prepared a draft policy for conversion of 11 kV bare conductors to insulated conductors," it said.

Of the 2,264km of wire, TPDDL will convert 1,270 km, BYPL will convert 29 km and BRPL will convert 965 km bare conductor network into insulated network.

The finance department has given Rs 25 crore to the power department in the financial year 2021-22 for the project under the 'Jagmagati Delhi' programme.

The conversion will be undertaken in areas including regularised unauthorised colonies, urbanised villages and resettlement colonies or colonies established under 20 point programme in rural areas; or rural areas such as Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora.

"Unauthorised colonies with name and registration number and Khasra number of the respective revenue village or area through which the 11 kV bare conductor is passing, have also been included," the statement added.

