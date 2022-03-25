Corporate tax mop-up at Rs 7.3 lakh crore so far this fiscal: FM Sitharaman in LS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Corporate tax mop-up is at Rs 7.3 lakh crore so far, this fiscal. Sitharaman added that corporate tax reduction has actually helped the economy, the government and companies.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman added that the government had not raised taxes in order to fund economic recovery. "We have put money where multiplier would be maximum," she said.

In 2019, the Narendra Modi-led government had passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill to bring down corporate tax rates. The government had announced the lowering of the base corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for companies that do not seek exemptions and reduced the rate for some new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent from 25 per cent. Including surcharges and cesses (levies to raise funds for specific purposes), the effective corporate tax rate will drop by nearly 10 percentage points to 25.2 per cent, the government had explained in 2019.

Moreover, in her Budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023, Sitharaman had have raised the customs duty on umbrellas to 20 per cent. Speaking on that, Sitharaman explained that the government had imposed customs duty on umbrellas to encourage MSMEs.

She also explained that the taxpayer base in the country had increased to 9.1 crore from 5 crore just a few years ago.

India's collection from tax on personal and corporate income jumped over 48 per cent in the current fiscal after a 41 per cent surge in advance tax payments. Net collections of direct taxes until March 16, 2022, in the fiscal year that started on April 1, 2021, stood at Rs 13.63 lakh crore compared to Rs 9.18 lakh crore in the same period a year back, an official statement said.

The net direct tax collections include corporate income tax (CIT) of Rs 7,19,035.0 crore (net of refund) and personal income tax (PIT) including STT of Rs 6,40,588.3 crore (net of refund).

