COVID-19 cases: Govt asks states, UTs to avoid large gatherings during Independence Day

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the states and union territories to ensure that there are no large gatherings during the Independence Day celebrations due increasing COVID-19 cases. The government also asked states to follow COVID guidelines.

In a communication, the ministry said, "As a precaution, against COVID-19, large congregations in the ceremony must be avoided. It is imperative that COVID guidelines are followed".

This comes as the country reported 16,561 new cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate now stands at 5.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.88 per cent.

India’s active caseload is currently at 1,23,535, the home ministry added. Recovery rate is at 98.53 per cent, with 18,053 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries have reached 4,35,73,094.

Meanwhile, India has administered 207.47 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in total, including 93.71 crore second dose, and 11.63 crore precaution doses. Additionally, Biological E’s Corbevax will be available as the third or booster COVID-19 dose for adults from today. Individuals who have been fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin will be able to take Corbevax as the booster dose. This is the first time the Indian government has allowed the mixing of two vaccines. Corbevax can be taken by individuals after 6 months or 26 weeks from the administration of the second dose.

Along with the communication, the home ministry asked all states and union territories to carry out a 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at a prominent location of each district. It also asked states and UTs to carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'swachh' through voluntary civil action.

Moreover, government departments and educational institutions have been asked to carry out tree plantation programmes to spread awareness for conservation of the environment.

(With PTI inputs)

