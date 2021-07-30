CPI for industrial workers jumps 1.1 points to 121.7 in June

The all-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) increased 1.1 points to 121.7 for June 2021.

CPI-IW increased 0.91 per cent on the month-on-month basis, while it saw 0.61 per cent rise on the year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, the retail inflation for industrial workers stood at 5.57 per cent, compared to 5.24 per cent for the previous month and 5.06 per cent during the corresponding month of last year. Food inflation stood at 5.61 per cent against 5.26 per cent in May and 5.49 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The maximum upward pressure in the current CPI-IW came from the food and beverages group, contributing 0.72 percentage points to the total change, a government statement said.

DPS Negi, Senior Labour and Employment Advisor and Chief Labour Commisioner (Central) explained in a tweet that the rise in Index during June is in line with all other consumer price indices compiled and released by different agencies in the country. He added the rise in prices of food and beverages and fuel items is responsible for increase in index.

Shillong recorded the maximum increase in CPI-WI with 6.2 points, followed by Puducherry and Bhopal with 3.5 points and 3.1 points, respectively. Indore recorded the maximum decrease in CPI-WI with a 1.1 points drop.

