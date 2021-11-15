Cryptocurrencies can’t be stopped, need to be regulated: MPs during parliamentary panel meet

During the first-ever meeting of parliamentary panel on cryto finance, there was a consensus that cryptocurrencies cannot be stopped and need to be regulated, sources said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, under the chairmanship of BJP leader Jayant Sinha, met representatives of crypto exchanges, industry bodies and other stakeholders to discuss cryptocurrencies. The subject has generated a lot of interest as well as concerns in various quarters around investment potential and risks.

There was a consensus that a regulatory mechanism should be put in place to regulate cryptocurrencies. However, industry association and stakeholders were not clear about who the regulator should be, the sources said.

The MPs also raised concern about the security of investors’ money during the meeting and flagged that full-page advertisements were appearing in national dailies promoting cryptocurrencies, the sources added.

