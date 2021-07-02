Daily FASTag toll collection touches Rs 103.54 cr; reaches level recorded before 2nd Covid wave

The toll collection across the country through FASTag touched Rs 103.54 crore, with 63.09 lakh transactions on July 1.

With the easing of lockdown in most states and an increase in the movement of traffic on the highways, the toll collection through FASTag has reached the level recorded before the 2nd wave of Covid-19 pandemic, said the ministry of road transport and highways.

Electronic toll collection through FASTag is operational at 780 active toll plazas across the country.

The toll collection in June rose to Rs 2,576.28 crore, around 21 percent higher than Rs 2,125.16 crore collected in May.

With around 3.48 crore users, FASTag penetration across the country is at around 96 per cent and many toll plazas have 99 per cent penetration.

As per an estimate, FASTag will save around Rs 20,000 crore per year on fuel, which in turn will save precious foreign exchange and help the environment as well.

The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users has reduced the waiting time at NH Fee Plazas significantly.

Besides, beginning next year, vehicles will no longer need to stop at toll plazas to make payments. Instead, toll collection will be based on global positioning technology, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said during the question hour in the Lok Sabha in mid-March.

