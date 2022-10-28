Delhi government increases fares of auto rickshaw, taxi

Due to the rising costs of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the national capital over the last few months, the Delhi government has approved the revised fare for auto rickshaw and taxi.

The revised fares comes as a relief to nearly two lakh auto rickshaw and taxi drivers who had to bear more costs due to recent hikes in CNG prices.

According to an official statement, a commuter taking an auto will have to pay Rs 30 instead of the existing Rs 25 for the initial 1.5 km. Furthermore, for every subsequent km, the passenger will have to pay Rs 11 instead of Rs 9.

For taxis, the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

With the approval of the Delhi government, the new fares for auto rickshaws and taxis shall be applicable once these are notified in the coming weeks.

The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi happened nine years back in 2013.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.

