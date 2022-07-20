Delhi HC stays guidelines banning restaurants from levying service charge

The Delhi High Court has stayed the guidelines that banned restaurants from levying service charge to consumers. The court issued a notice to the central government, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

The court further added that restaurants must prominently display their service charge components in the pricing of the food. It also put a condition that restaurants will not levy service charges on takeaway or delivery.

The CCPA objected and said that consumers should not be forced to pay. To that the high court said that it is a matter of choice. “Don't enter the restaurant if you don't want to pay,” it added.

The order was passed following a plea by the National Restaurant Authority of India (NRAI) challenging the CCPA’s guidelines to prevent unfair practices and violation of consumer rights.

The CCPA had directed restaurants and hotels to not add service charge automatically or by default on a food bill. It also added that these charges should not be levied under an alternative name. When levying service charges, eateries must clarify that these are voluntary charges and are optional. The body also stated that there will be no restrictions on entry or services based on these charges, and that service charges will not be collected by adding it along GST.

In its plea against these guidelines, the NRAI said that there is no law that disallows restaurants from levying service charges and that there is no amendment to existing laws either. The petitioner called these guidelines arbitrary. It also argued that a service charge is a contract between the eatery and the customer and no authority can interfere with a valid contract.

(With inputs from Aneesha Mathur)

