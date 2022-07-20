Delhi HC stays guidelines banning restaurants from levying service charge

The Delhi High Court has stayed the guidelines that banned restaurants from levying service charge to consumers. The court issued a notice to the central government, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and Central Consumer Protection Authority.



The court further added that restaurants must prominently display their service charge components in the pricing of the food. It also put a condition that restaurants will not levy service charge on takeaway or delivery.



Central Consumer Protection Authority objected and said that consumers should not be forced to pay. To that the high court said that it is a matter of choice. “Don't enter the restaurant if you don't want to pay,” it added.



(More details to be added; with inputs from Aneesha Mathur)

