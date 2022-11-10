Delhi liquor case: ED arrests Aurobindo director Sharath Reddy, Pernod Ricard GM Benoy Babu

The Enforcement Directorate has made two key arrests in connection with liquor trade in the money laundering investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The agency has arrested Aurobindo Pharma wholetime director Sharath Reddy, and Pernod Ricard general manager Benoy Babu under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, Sharath Reddy was arrested based on the evidence against him. He has alleged close connections with a few AAP politicians in Delhi. According to the official website of the firm, Reddy is a Business Administration graduate and is a second-generation entrepreneur. Apart from Aurobindo Pharma, Reddy is linked to over dozen firms.

Additionally, Benoy Babu was allegedly associated with other accused in the Delhi excise policy. He was allegedly not cooperating during the investigation, after which the officials placed him under arrest.

Both accused will be produced before a court in Delhi for custody.

The arrests were made following multiple raids in connection with the case. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company, Indospirit.

Pernod Ricard is a global wine and spirits group with an extensive portfolio of alcohol brands including Royal Stag, 100 Pipers, Blenders Pride, Imperial Blue, Jameson, Chivas, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet, Absolut, Beefeater and more.

Meanwhile, the CBI arrested AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair and Hyderabad based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in this case.

The investigation comes after the ED named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as an accused in the FIR that led to the money laundering case. It had also raided the premises of Sisodia along with some other Delhi government bureaucrats.

The agency also raided the premises of a PA of Sisodia in the money laundering case, and later questioned him in his office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of AAP have alleged that Manish Sisodia will also be arrested in this case by the agency at the behest of BJP.

The excise scheme came into the scanner after Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22, and the suspension of 11 excise officials.

(With PTI inputs)

