Delhi Metro Yellow Line services on Sultanpur-Ghitorni route not available

Delhi Metro Yellow Line services are unavailable from Sultanpur to Ghitorni currently. But services between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni, and Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli are available, the DMRC said in a tweet.

“Yellow Line Update Services are not available between Sultanpur and Ghitorni. Service available between HUDA City Centre and Ghitorni as well as Sultanpur and Samaypur Badli. Normal services on all other lines,” the DMRC stated on Monday.

Minutes before this service alert, DMRC had stated that there is a delay in services between Sultanpur to Ghitorni.

Entry to MG Road metro station has also been temporarily closed, while exit has been permitted. “All other stations are open. Normal services on all other lines,” the DMRC had said. But minutes later in an update, it said that all the gates have been opened.

All gates are open for entry/exit at MG Road Metro Station. https://t.co/KvGfZwTTNu — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 12, 2022

This comes after the DMRC on Sunday undertook a pre-planned maintenance work rendering services from Sultanpur to Qutub Minar going towards Samaypur Badli unavailable from 5:15 am to 6 am. “During this period, trains will however be available from Qutub for going towards Samaypur Badli. Services will be normal on all other corridors including on the section from Samaypur Badli towards Sultanpur,” the corporation had stated on Saturday.

The Delhi Metro Yellow Line, consisting of 37 stations, connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

