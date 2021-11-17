Delhi pollution: Schools, colleges to be shut, 50% WFH for govt staff amid dip in air quality

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to remain poor, all schools, colleges and educational institutions have been asked to remain shut till further notice. The shutting down of these institutions came just after they had started to reopen. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued a series of guidelines to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night to deal with the air pollution crisis.

The guidelines were issued after an emergency meeting took place on Tuesday. The measures listed by the commission will be implemented with immediate effect.

The aforementioned states have also been asked to file compliance reports on the same on November 22.

Here are the measures listed:

Work from home: The commission has directed government offices in Delhi-NCR to allow only 50 per cent staff till November 21. Private offices are also to encourage the same. This move is expected to cut down on vehicular pollution.

Construction activities: All construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, barring exceptions have been stopped till November 21. Railway services/stations, Metro Rail corporation services and stations, airports and Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs), national security/defence-related activities and projects of national importance have been exempted.

Truck entry: Trucks will not be allowed to enter Delhi, except for the ones carrying essential goods, till November 21.

Polluting vehicles: Delhi-NCR governments have been asked to put a strict check on polluting vehicles and stop them from plying. Traffic task-force teams have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Thermal plants: Six thermal plants of the seven that are located within 300 km of Delhi have been asked to remain shut till November 30.

The measures come as Delhi has been witnessing ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality for the past few days. Authorities stated on Monday that no improvement is likely for at least the next three days.

Also read: Hospital visits double in a week due to air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Survey

Also read: Lame excuses, come back with exact figures': Supreme Court tells Delhi govt