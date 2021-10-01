Delhi private liquor shops to be shut for 45 days from today

All of Delhi's private liquor shops will be shut from today, October 1 because of the New Excise Policy. Around 260 privately-owned liquor shops will be winding up their business on Friday. Only state government-run liquor outlets will continue retail sales till November 16. After that, new players who have got the licence through open bidding will operate the 850 liquor shops in the national capital from November 17 onwards.

In the backdrop of the festival season, the liquor association head also warned the government that this action might lead to black marketing and hoarding of liquor. The association head also requested the government to ensure the smooth and sufficient supply of liquor.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Delhi's new Excise Policy

The new policy aims to reform the liquor business in the national capital by improving customer experience, cleaning up the liquor mafia, and ending pilferage. Under the new policy, the Delhi government seeks to ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends across the city by dividing it into 32 zones. Each zone covering 8-10 wards will have nearly 27 liquor vends. Currently, some wards have as many as 10 liquor vends, and others have none. It will mark the exit of the government from the retail liquor business. From November 17, retailers will be free to decide the selling prices in a competitive environment, instead of selling at MRP rates. The fixation of MRP would be by the Excise Commissioner through a consultative mechanism and wholesale price through a mathematical formula, the actual retail price may be determined by the competitive market forces. The Delhi government is expected to gain around Rs 10,000 crore revenue from bidding of liquor shops under the new excise policy. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has said that the age of selling or serving liquor should align with that of the neighbouring states where the legal drinking age is already 21 years. Every vendor shall provide a walk-in experience and be designed accordingly. Vends will need to be air-conditioned and well lit. Each vendor will have CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop and the recording shall be maintained for a minimum of one month. The policy may rationalise the prices of liquor. This will be decided by comparing the prices in adjoining states, so the policy, in order to prevent smuggling, will have competitive prices of liquor in the national capital. Keeping in mind the festive season, which is just around the corner, Delhi government has passed instruction to all government run liquor shops to maintain adequate supply of the liquor.

