Demand soars for furniture, beauty parlours and restaurants this festive season

As the festive season approaches, there has been an upsurge in demand for furniture, beauty parlours and restaurants, found the Just Dial Consumer Insights Report. Mumbai drove the bulk of the demand in Tier-I cities and Jaipur in Tier-II cities.



There was an increase in searches for pest control, housekeeping services, and modular kitchens. Car rentals became the fastest-growing category with 100% growth, primarily attributed to the festive rush.



"We are witnessing a cumulative 69% YOY demand growth across all these seven most popular categories during this festive season on Just Dial. This augurs well for the economy, which is gradually recovering from the impact of COVID," said Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial.



Furniture was the most searched category with a YOY growth rate of 54%, with beds, sofas and chairs having the most demand. Almost 53% of the demand for furniture in Tier-1 cities was from Mumbai and Delhi. Among Tier-2 cities, Madurai, Chandigarh, and Nagpur were the top-3 with maximum demand.



Beauty parlours were the second most searched category with a YOY demand growth rate of 73%, while restaurants were third with a growth rate of 76%. Searches for beauty parlours in Tier-1 cities grew by 94% and by 66% in Tier 2 places. Almost 60% of the demand was driven by Mumbai and Delhi, while Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Lucknow generated the maximum demand in Tier-2 cities.



Car rentals were the fourth most searched category on Just Dial, with a 100% YOY growth rate. Demand in Tier-1 cities grew by 136%, with Mumbai contributing 53%, followed by Delhi and Hyderabad in the second and third places. Tier-2 cities also saw searches grow YOY by 68%, with maximum demand from Goa, Surat, and Patna.



"Achieving the milestone of one billion Covid vaccine doses has uplifted the consumer sentiment, and it couldn't have come any time better than this festive season. It is encouraging to see that demand is booming across Tier-1 cities while the demand growth rate in Tier-2 cities also remains encouraging," added Prasun Kumar.



Moreover, searches for housekeeping services also soared during this festive season at a YOY rate of 49%. Tier-1 cities saw a growth rate of 40% and Tier-2 of 43%. Mumbai generated 26% of the demand in Tier-1 cities, while Delhi and Bangalore were second and third. Among Tier-2 cities, Coimbatore, Jaipur, and Vadodara were the top-3 cities in the housekeeping category.



Just Dial also saw a 41% YOY rise in demand for modular kitchens during this festive season. Demand in Tier-1 cities rose by 49% and the markets of Mumbai and Delhi generated almost 57% of this demand. Tier-2 cities saw a YOY demand rise of 25%, with Nagpur, Jaipur, and Indore witnessing maximum uptick.