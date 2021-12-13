Digital transactions grow by 88% in three years

There has been a substantial increase in digital transactions over the last three financial years, with volume growth of 88 per cent since 2018-19, the Ministry of Finance informed the Lok Sabha.



In 2018-19, the volume of transactions was 23.26 billion, which increased to 34 billion in 2019-20. According to the data shared by the Ministry of Finance in 2020-21, the volume of transactions surged to 43.7 billion.



Unified Payment Interface (UPI) had over 22 billion transactions registered during 2020-21, a four-times growth over the last three years. "India's own payment platform UPI has emerged as country's favourite digital payment choice," said Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, in a written reply.



Further, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) inter-bank transactions during 2020-21 registered 9-fold growth over the past four years.







The Ministry further said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted a pan-India financial literacy and inclusion survey based on financial knowledge, attitude and behaviour. On a total score of 21, the average urban and rural score in the North zone and East zone was 11.5 and 12.1, respectively. In the East zone, both urban and rural score was 12.1. In the Central zone, urban score was 12.5, while the rural score was 12.1. Further in the West zone, the urban score was 12.6, and the rural score was 12.5. While in the South zone the urban and the rural score was 11.2 10.3, respectively.



Further, the Ministry said that the government initiated the Digital Finance for Rural India: Creating Awareness and Access (DFIAA) scheme in November 2016 under the Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (DISHA) for conducting awareness sessions on digital finance options available for rural citizens as well as enabling various mechanisms of digital financial services.



Under this programme, more than 2 crore beneficiaries and more than 27 lakh Merchants were trained. In addition, sensitisation drives were carried out at 650 Districts and 5,735 Blocks throughout the country.