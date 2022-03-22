Domestic LPG prices hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; details here

State-backed oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of domestic LPG cooking gas by Rs 50 per cylinder from today. After this hike, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 949.50 in Delhi.

This is the first increase in LPG rates since October 6 last year. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 899.50 in Delhi at the time.

14.2 kg Domestic cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Will now cost Rs 949.50 effective from today: Sources pic.twitter.com/jYvh0RWZG5 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Oil marketing companies sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the same price as the open market. The government also offers subsidies on 12 such cylinders to each household in a year. This subsidy is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

While LPG prices were last revised in October, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged since November 4 ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Sources told the news agency that while a 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349, a 10-kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669. 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,003.50.

Prices of LPG cylinders are determined by factoring in international benchmark rate of LPG and exchange rate of US Dollar and Indian Rupee.

(With agency inputs)