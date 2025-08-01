Donald Trump’s tariff chart out: India unchanged at 25%, Pakistan drops to 19%, Bangladesh to 20%. See full list

President Donald Trump has cemented a 25% tariff on Indian goods in a sweeping overhaul of U.S. reciprocal trade policy, while slashing tariffs for Pakistan and Bangladesh and unveiling a detailed matrix of new rates for dozens of countries.

The updated tariff list, effective seven days from the executive order's issue, adjusts rates on over 80 nations and territories. While India faces a steady 25% levy, Pakistan’s tariff drops from 29% to 19%, and Bangladesh’s plunges from 35% to 20%—following what officials described as a recent bilateral deal with Washington.

“These modifications shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 7 days after the date of this order,” said a White House statement.

The move is part of a broader recalibration under the Trump administration's “fair trade” agenda, with tariff levels now pegged to existing trade dynamics and perceived market access barriers.

Several key nations saw notable changes:

Iraq and Serbia were hit with steep 35% rates.

Laos and Myanmar received the highest tariffs at 40%.

Syria topped the chart at 41%.

The European Union now faces a sliding scale: 0% for goods with U.S. Column 1 duty rates over 15%, and a margin rate for goods under that threshold.

Meanwhile, countries like Brazil (10%), United Kingdom (10%), and New Zealand (15%) were given more moderate tariffs.

India's unchanged status—and lack of clarity on possible additional penalties tied to its defense ties with Russia—signals continued strain in U.S.-India relations. Trump’s earlier warnings of harsher measures remain unresolved.