'Doomsayers were doomed, India bloomed': PM Modi as GDP growth jumps to 7.8% in Q1 FY27

"Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed…yet again!" the PM added.
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India's GDP Growth Accelerates
India's real GDP grew 7.8% in Q1 FY27, up from 6.9% in the same quarter of FY26, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Monday.
Nominal GDP grew 10.3%, compared with 8.1% a year earlier. Real GVA grew 8.2%, while nominal GVA increased 11.5%.
The tertiary or services sector grew 10% at constant prices. Financial, real estate, IT, and professional services led the expansion, growing 12.1%.
The secondary sector grew 8.6%, while the primary sector expanded 2.9%. Agriculture and allied activities grew 3.6%.
Gross fixed capital formation grew 11.9% at constant prices during the quarter, compared with 5.8% in Q1 FY26. Private final consumption expenditure grew 7.1%.
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Sitharaman Credits People
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also welcomed the GDP numbers. "The credit for this strong performance goes to the people of India and their hard work," she said.
Sitharaman said reforms undertaken by the NDA government, along with "an agile management of the economy", were bearing results.
Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that India’s economy once again demonstrated "remarkable strength and resilience."
"These numbers emphatically put to rest fears that the Iran war shock and heightened global uncertainty would sharply weaken India’s growth momentum," Kant said. "On the contrary, they underline the depth of India’s macroeconomic resilience, strong domestic demand, and capacity to absorb external shocks."