Due date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2021-22 extended to Mar 15

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday extended the due date for filing income tax returns for assessment year 2021-22 till March 15, 2022 in some cases.



The tax department also extended the due date for other compliances "on consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to COVID and in electronic filing of various reports of audit under the provisions of the Income-tax Act,1961".

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 30th November 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 31st December 2021 and 28th February 2022 by Circular No.9/2021dated 20.05.2021 and Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 respectively, is hereby further extended to 15th March, 2022," the CBDT said in a circular.



The deadline for furnishing report of audit for 2020-21 has been extended to February 15, 2022.



